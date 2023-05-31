Ranchi: 48 lakhs spent on speed measuring vehicle interceptor, earning only 1.80 lakhs

Ranchi, Ajay Dayal. Two interceptor (speed laser gun) vehicles are working in and around the capital. Both vehicles are equipped with monitors and machines with speed laser guns. The speed limit of vehicles is measured with this speed laser gun. On-spot challan of the vehicle is deducted if the vehicle is found driving at high speed on the road. After this, the challan is sent to the concerned vehicle owners on their address or mobile. Interceptor (in Artica car) is mainly used to measure over speed on highways. 48 lakh rupees are spent every month by the government on these two interceptors. But due to this, the Ranchi Traffic Police is issuing 30 challans in a day i.e. 60 thousand and challan of only Rs 1.80 lakh is being deducted every month. While an interceptor is placed between the CM House and the Raj Bhavan, the challan is not deducted from it.

An challan of Rs 2000 is deducted from heavy vehicles and Rs 1000 from cars and bikes (light motor vehicles) for violating the speed limit by the interceptor. Joint Transport Commissioner Pradeep Kumar said that the cost of an interceptor is 22 lakhs, from which at least 100 challans can be easily deducted every day. Three policemen including an officer of the police department are employed in an interceptor. Among them, one driver (average salary 45 thousand), one technical constable (average salary 50 thousand), one ASI (average salary 65 thousand), in this way the salary of all three personnel is about two lakhs.

Smart City cameras have been installed at 10 places in the city

Smart City has installed speed measuring cameras at ten places in the city. This camera is between Ranchi College Play Ground to State Guest House, Dhurva Golchakkar to Shaheed Maidan, Hinoo to Airport, Piska Mod to Ravi Steel, near Tilta Chowk in Ratu, Rampur Teen Muhani Chowk to Ranchi Inter. On the way, between Kharsidag to Ranchi Ring Road, between Dibdih Bridge to Satellite Chowk, between Kanke Ring Road to BAU, Mesra Railway Overbridge to Gator DPS. Vehicles going over speed can also be challaned from the control room.

How does the interceptor work

Interceptor (speed laser gun) is placed on the side of the highway. The camera is turned towards the vehicles. Along with this, the technical personnel see the speed limit on the machine and monitor installed inside the vehicle, if the speed limit is found to be higher, the challan is deducted immediately from that machine. The interceptor also makes a video of the vehicle. If required, it can be given as evidence to the drivers. The camera mounted on the interceptor can rotate in an angle of 360 degrees, due to which the over speed of any vehicle can be measured.