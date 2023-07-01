Ranchi: A minor who came to visit the Jagarnathpur fair was abducted and gang-raped, three accused arrested

Ranchi Crime News: Another picture of brutality has come to the fore from Ranchi. The incident of gang rape of a minor has been carried out by five youths. The case is of Pithoria police station area where according to the complaint filed by the victim, she had come to visit Jagarnathpur fair with her sister, then a former acquaintance has committed this crime with the minor under a conspiracy. The police have also arrested three accused in this case.

The victim had come to visit the fair with her sister

Please tell that the victim had come to Dhurva to visit Jagarnathpur fair with her sister. Meanwhile, Subhash, a former acquaintance of his sister, meets him and asks him to leave the house. The minor falls under the guise of the young man and gets ready to go with him. Subhash Oraon abducted the victim on the pretext of taking her home and took her to an isolated place and gang-raped her along with his four other accomplices.

The accused accepted involvement in the incident

After the incident, the victim complained about the matter to the police. While investigating the case, the police arrested three accused involved in the incident. The arrested accused include the names of main accused Subhash Oraon, Itesh Toppo and Santosh Toppo. Giving information about the incident, the police said that the three arrested accused have accepted their involvement in the incident. Along with this, the police also told that the search for other accused in this case is going on.

got the victim medically examined

At the same time, the police also told that after coming to the notice of this incident, the police got the victim medically examined while presenting her before the CWC. Along with this, the statement of the victim is being recorded in the Hon’ble Court under Section 164 of the IPC. Now further investigation and action is going on in the matter. Please tell that out of the three accused arrested, two accused are from Budhmu police station area while one accused is a resident of Ratu police station area.