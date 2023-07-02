Ranchi: Action will be taken against bike stunters, parents will be fined

Ranchi. Action will be taken against those who perform bike stunts on the roads of the capital. Traffic SP Haris Bina Jam has issued an order related to this on Saturday. Traffic SP told that stunters ride bikes at high speed. In such a situation, there is a danger in catching them that an accident may happen. That’s why all traffic posts have been instructed to try to stop speeding drivers as much as possible.

Guardian will be called and fine will be collected

If they are not caught at one traffic post, then in such a situation give information about the driver at another traffic post. If the driver is not caught at the second traffic post, then this information will be given to the traffic control room. After this, legal action will be taken by taking out the address of the vehicle owner on the basis of the number of the vehicle through ANPR camera. If minor drivers are caught, their guardian will be called and fine will be collected.

Traffic jam due to potholes, SP sent a proposal to repair

The roads of the capital are getting jammed due to potholes made at various places. Traffic SP has sent a proposal to fill these pits to the Deputy Commissioner on Saturday. Traffic SP told that in front of Medica Hospital in Bariatu Road, Chutia traffic station area, Munda Chowk, Shaheed Chowk, Lalpur traffic station area, potholes have come up in the roads of different parts of the city.

Operation of vehicles with only one lane

This has happened because of the construction work done by various government agencies. Due to the filling of rain water in the potholes on the road, small vehicles have to be stopped. In such a situation, vehicles operate from only one lane. Due to this the problem of jam arises.