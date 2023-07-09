Ranchi: Action will be taken on construction within 15 meters of river and drains, team got instructions to survey

Ranchi. Administrator Shashi Ranjan held a meeting with the corporation’s office bearers, zonal and ward supervisors and the enforcement team on Saturday to improve the cleanliness of the city. Mr. Ranjan said that according to the building bylaws, no building or any kind of construction can be done within 15 meters of rivers and drains. Doing so will be considered as encroachment of the river-drain. For this, he instructed to form a team. Mr. Ranjan said that the formed team will survey the rivers and drains and mark such constructions and take action. Additional Administrator Kunwar Singh Pahan, Assistant Administrator Sheetal Kumari and others were present in the meeting.

Collect fine from those who throw garbage in the open

The administrator directed the enforcement officers to collect fine from those who throw garbage in the open. He instructed the supervisors to prepare a bit plan for the work of door-to-door garbage collection. Fix a time table for the streets as well, so that garbage can be picked up from all the houses on time. He said that the tractor should be used only for lifting dustbins and garbage deposited on the road. Do not take the garbage coming out of the houses on the tractor. He said that in many wards it is being seen that common people are throwing garbage in the empty places around the house. Because of this, there is a pile of garbage on the side of the road or drain. Marking this, directed to make no dumping zone there.

Ranchi: Police already had information, yet the coal trader was fired in broad daylight

… Here, people are being fed food on the table above the dug drain

Ranchi. In view of the water logging in the station road, the Municipal Corporation is digging the drain and getting it constructed afresh. Here, the footpath shopkeepers have covered the dug drain with bamboo sticks and are feeding people by placing chairs and tables over it. People who eat food include children, elders and women. Perhaps these people do not know that if the bamboo breaks, they will fall straight into the deep drain. The shopkeepers are feeding people by sitting on top of the drain without caring for their lives.