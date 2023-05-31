Ranchi: After uproar, vandalism and stone-pelting by students in YBN University, the police lathicharged them.

Namkum (Ranchi), Rajesh Verma: The candidates who came to appear in the ongoing Diploma in Pharmacy examination at YBN University, Rajaulatu, capital Ranchi created a ruckus. The examinees vandalized the university campus fiercely. They damaged the table, chair, window panes of the class, car and bus parked in the premises. Police personnel were injured in stone pelting. After which the police lathi-charged the students who were creating ruckus. Everyone started running here and there due to lathicharge. During this, seven people who were creating ruckus were taken into custody by the police.

Examinees mentioned many inconveniences

The students creating ruckus said that apart from the examination center being away from the city, there are many inconveniences in the center due to which they are facing problems. The students accused the university of making its candidates sit in separate rooms to take the exam.

what is the matter

According to the information, a center has been set up in YBN University for the examination of Diploma in Pharmacy from May 29 to June 9, in which 8050 students are appearing. On Wednesday, the first shift exam was held from 9 am to 12 noon. The second shift exam was going on from 2 pm to 5 pm. In which 6000 students were appearing in both the shifts. At 4:45 in the evening, the students came out after giving the exam and started ruckus and vandalism. The police tried to explain from their level, but the examinees did not agree and started pelting stones, after which the police lathi-charged.

Candidates created ruckus with the aim of canceling the exam: Ramji Yadav

On the other hand, the chairman of the university, Ramji Yadav, told that not a single candidate of YBN was involved in the center. CCTV cameras are installed in all the examination centers. The exam is being conducted with complete transparency. On the instructions of the Controller of Examinations, the below center was made for handicapped, pregnant and other medically unfit students. He alleged that the candidates are creating ruckus with the aim of getting the center cancelled. At the same time, an attempt was made to talk to the magistrate supervising the examination, but he refused to talk.

talk of aerial firing

After ruckus, vandalism and stone-pelting by the students, the police lathi-charged. There is talk of police firing in the air to drive away the students. However, the police is denying firing. On the other hand, according to the local people, the police fired six rounds in the air. After the incident, a large number of police forces were deployed at the center. The entire campus was turned into a cantonment. ASP Headquarters first Mumal Rajpurohit reached the center and inquired about the incident. Police force was deployed under the leadership of station in-charge Inspector Sunil Kumar Tiwari, Kharsidag OP in-charge Sukhdev Kumar Saha.