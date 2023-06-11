Ranchi: Amit Agarwal and Dilip Ghosh are unable to answer ED’s questions, know in detail

Ranchi. Jagat brothers Amit Agarwal and Dilip Ghosh could not give correct information about the source of cash deposited in Tea State’s account during ED’s interrogation. Dilip Ghosh had told Jagat Bandhu his company. Amit also denied having any relation with this company. However, when asked about the deposit of cash, he could not give the correct answer. The remand period of both the accused will end on Monday. He will be produced in the court on Monday itself.

Jagat Bandhu Tea Estate is in Assam.

Jagat Bandhu Tea State is in Assam. In such a situation, who brought the cash amount received by this company during the business to Kolkata. In this era of net banking, cash could be deposited in Jagat Bandhu’s account even in Assam. Then what was the need to bring it to Kolkata. Dilip Ghosh could not answer many such questions related to bringing cash from Assam to Kolkata and depositing it in the bank.

kept silence on questions

He remained silent on some questions. Similarly, Amit Agarwal also could not explain how the money of Jagat Bandhu Tea State was deposited in the bank by the employees of his company. In the document, the name of Vikas is written somewhere as Vikas Jain and somewhere Vikas Jana. Under what circumstances was this done? Amit Agarwal first tried to call Vikas an employee of Jagat Bandhu. However, he became silent after citing the written statement given by him in the Rajeev cash case.

Amit Agarwal had accepted in writing

In the Rajeev cash scandal, Amit Agarwal had accepted in writing that Vikas is an employee of his company. He had sent Vikas only to withdraw Rs 50 lakh from the bank. The money was also brought out by him. Amit Agarwal could not even give a correct answer that if he has no relation with Jagat Bandhu Tea State, then why the email IDs of Jagat Bandhu and the companies of which he himself is the director are the same.