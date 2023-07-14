Ranchi: Beneficiaries of the light house project are circling the municipal corporation, demanding quality guarantee or money back

Jharkhand News: The beneficiaries of the light house project being built under the Prime Minister’s ambitious project are now going round the Ranchi Municipal Corporation. In fact, a few days ago a part of the building being constructed under the Light House project had collapsed. Since then, questions started arising on the quality of the building being constructed.

Will not take accommodation without checking the quality

Beneficiaries say that without checking the quality, now they will not take accommodation. Said that the construction work was done without showing us and now the news is being received that only a part of the building has collapsed. This is the condition of the building when we have not shifted. What would happen if people started living there.

Beneficiaries demanded return of money

At the same time, another beneficiary said that the Prime Minister had shown us the dream of his house. We were about to fulfill this dream by taking a loan from the bank. We are facing this double whammy of rental house rent and bank installment. Now we have come to know that the house we were shown the dream of is not fit to live in at all. What will we do in such a situation? The corporation is not ready to return the money to us. The beneficiaries demand that either the corporation should guarantee the quality of the building or return the money of the beneficiaries.

Part of the lighthouse being built for the poor collapsed

Let us tell you that a part of the light house project being built for the poor near the Jagannath temple at Dhurwa in the capital Ranchi fell on the night of Sunday, July 9, 2023. Under this project, 1008 flats are being built on five acres of land at a cost of Rs 131 crore. For this, a total of six towers with eight floors each are being built. The entire portion of the staircase between these two towers fell with a loud noise after 12:00 pm on Sunday night.

700 beneficiaries have got flat

It may be known that the allotment of flats is to be done through Ranchi Municipal Corporation. About 700 beneficiaries have been allotted flats through lottery. Due to non-completion of construction, the ownership of any flat has not been received so far. Ranchi Municipal Corporation will conduct lottery for allotment of remaining flats.

The light house project is running only in selected six cities of the country.

The Light House Project is the first project of its kind in the country, in which there is a plan to provide comfortable houses built with state-of-the-art technology to the poor at affordable rates. In the year 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced this during the ‘Construction Technology India Exhibition cum Conference’. In the past, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had invited proposals from cities interested in building lighthouses. A total of 43 cities had expressed their desire to construct light houses. Under the pilot project, it is being constructed by selecting six cities- Ranchi (Jharkhand), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Agartala (Tripura) and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh). On January 1, 2021, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of this scheme.

1008 residential units of 315-315 square feet are getting ready

Under the Light House Project, the construction work of a total of 1,008 residential units of 315-315 square feet is going on in Ranchi. Under the project, there is a plan to prepare durable and disaster-proof houses at low cost using new technology. About Rs 13 lakh is being spent on each residential unit under the project. The central government is providing assistance of Rs 5.5 lakh per house for the project, while the state’s share is only Rs 1 lakh per house. The remaining amount of the cost of about seven lakh rupees will be taken from the beneficiary. After this the allotment of flats will be done. 80 percent construction of the ongoing light house project in the capital has been completed.

Central government is doing construction and monitoring: Aditya Anand

In this regard, Aditya Anand, director of the Directorate of Urban Administration, had said in the past that the construction of the lighthouse project is being done by the agency of the Government of India. The work of its monitoring is also done by the Government of India. Because of this the state officials have no information. At the same time, the representatives of SGC Magistrate LLP, the company doing the construction, refused to say anything on the matter.