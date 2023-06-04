Ranchi: Coordination committee will be formed for traffic arrangement, 4 new police stations will be constructed

Ranchi. Long and short term plans have been prepared to ease the traffic system in the city. Work is going on on this. To make it better, a coordination committee will be formed soon. In this, along with the representative of Jharkhand Chamber, Municipal Corporation and Traffic will also be included. Traffic SP Harish Bin Zaman said these things. He was speaking in a meeting organized with the office bearers and members of Jharkhand Chamber at Chamber Bhavan on Saturday.

Four new traffic police station will be constructed

Traffic SP said that by including representatives in the committee, the ground reality of the problems would be known. Traffic plan will be worked out regarding the problem of jam in other areas including Main Road, Upper Bazar. Four new traffic police stations will be constructed soon in Ranchi. On Monday, after inspecting the upper market, information about parking arrangements will be taken. He appealed to the people to install high security number plates in pre-2019 vehicles.

Responsibility of all of us with the administration

Chamber President Kishor Mantri said that it is not only the administration’s responsibility to keep the traffic system of the city smooth, it is the responsibility of all of us. Mukesh Pandey, chairman of the traffic sub-committee, said that to make the city’s traffic system smooth, it is necessary that people follow the rules.

Traffic SP came on the road to improve the traffic system

In order to improve the traffic system of the capital, these days Traffic SP Harish Bin Zaman is on the road instructing people to follow the traffic rules. Even on Saturday, the Traffic SP suddenly stopped his vehicle near Albert Ekka Chowk and started managing the traffic system. Randomly parked vehicles on the roadside were installed inside the white line. Near Lalpur and Kantatoli Chowk, they were busy in improving the traffic. Traffic SP told that every possible effort is being made to improve the traffic system of the capital.

Chamber gave many suggestions

Jharkhand Chamber gave many suggestions in the meeting. These include marking the no parking zone by marking the yellow line at the main intersections of the city, running a special campaign to stop rough driving, banning auto rickshaws from stopping at the intersections, provision of special flying squad for traffic control, heavy traffic in heavy traffic areas. Appointment of special officer for smooth traffic, formation of WhatsApp group for marking auto rickshaw stand, informing about traffic jam is included. Chamber General Secretary Dr. Abhishek Ramadhin, Aditya Malhotra, Amit Sharma, Rohit Poddar, Shailesh Agarwal, former President Lalit Kedia, Anish Sarraf, Shashank Bhardwaj etc were present in the meeting.