Ranchi: Mahajutan of tribal organizations in protest against Madhya Pradesh urine scandal, siege of BJP office

BJP Office Gherao: BJP state office was gheraoed in Ranchi by many organizations of tribal society. Slogans were raised outside the BJP office today in protest against the Uniform Civil Code and the Madhya Pradesh urine scandal. Let us tell you that a viral video from Madhya Pradesh has started a new controversy in the past. The video of alleged BJP worker Pravesh Shukla urinating on a youth from a tribal community went viral, after which protests started in many areas of the country. This spark of protest reached Ranchi as well. Along with this, some organizations of tribal and Muslim society raised slogans outside the BJP office protesting against the Uniform Civil Code.

‘Government should bring law’

Hundreds of people within 100 meters of the office shouted slogans for about two hours and demanded the hanging of Pravesh Shukla. During this, the people present there said that “how can anyone urinate on a human being in today’s world”. Nothing will happen just by condemning such an incident, action should be taken on it. Along with this, people also said that the government should bring a law so that such incidents do not happen again.

Uniform civil code also opposed

Along with this, people also opposed the Uniform Civil Code. The fierce protesters said that “to protest against the Uniform Civil Code, we reached here today and will not allow this policy of the government to be implemented.” One should think about the matter and resign from the Bharatiya Janata Party himself. These people were stopped by the police by putting up barricades.