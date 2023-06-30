Ranchi Municipal Corporation: Up to 10% discount on payment of holding tax, take advantage like this, this is the last date

Ranchi: If you live in the area of ​​Ranchi Municipal Corporation and pay holding tax, then there is good news for you. Ranchi Municipal Corporation has given exemption for paying holding tax online and offline for the whole year (2023-2024). If you also want to take advantage of it, then pay it as soon as possible. While 5 percent discount is being given in offline, 10 percent discount is being given on online payment. June 30 is the last date.

10% off on online payment

Keeping in view the convenience of the citizens of the city, Ranchi Municipal Corporation is taking applications for holding tax and payment of tax through both offline and online means. According to the order of the Administrator of Ranchi Municipal Corporation, a provision has been made to make online payment for the holding tax payers of Ranchi Municipal Corporation area. Under this, a rebate of 10 per cent is being given on payment of online holding tax for the financial year 2023-2024, on payment of tax for the whole year till June 30.

Jharkhand: Fierce fire broke out in nine buses at Khadgarha bus stand in Ranchi, eight buses burnt to ashes, chaos created

5% off on offline payment

Holding tax can also be paid through offline in Ranchi Municipal Corporation Office’s (JSK) Public Facility Center and Doranda Circle’s Public Facility Center. Under this, a rebate of 5 percent is being given for the entire financial year 2023-24 on payment of tax by June 30. Ranchi Municipal Corporation has given the facility of payment through both the mediums. Ranchi Municipal Corporation has appealed to the citizens to pay their holding tax by June 30, 2023 to take advantage of this exemption.

Jharkhand Village Story: Baludih is a village in Jharkhand, but now sand is not found, read this story of change t)holding tax payment offline ranchi jharkhand