Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat train will run from this day, PM Modi will flag off online, will get these facilities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat train on June 26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag it off through video conference. However, in this regard, Pradeep Gupta, manager of Ranchi Railway Division, said that he has not yet received any information from the department.

It may be known that on June 12, a successful speedy trial of this train took place. This train reached Ranchi station 23 minutes before the scheduled time. Now this train will run regularly on this route. According to information, Indian Railways is ready to operate “Vande Bharat” trains on five more routes from June 26. The routes on which the Vande Bharat train will run include Patna-Ranchi, Mumbai-Goa, Bengaluru-Hubli, Bhopal-Indore and Bhopal-Jabalpur routes.

The fare will be from Rs 890 to Rs 1760:

Two types of seats will be available for the passengers in this train. The fare for economy chair car will be Rs 1760 and for normal chair car will be Rs 890. Catering charge has not been added to this. Food will also be made available in the train on payment of catering charges. There are total 78 seats in a bogie of the train. There will be three seats on one side and two on the other side in the general bogie, while there will be only two seats on both sides in the economy class.

The facility of keeping food and drink, mobile has been given with every seat. There is also a facility of foot stand under each seat. Apart from this, the train has on-board Wi-Fi, GPS based passenger information system, vacuum toilet, LED light, charging point under each seat, water bottle stand, hand dryer in toilet, hot case, hot water dispenser. For machine, there will be facility of reading light under every seat. In the display board, passengers will get information about the speed of the train, where the train has reached and in what time the train will reach.