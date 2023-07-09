Ranchi: Police already had information, yet the coal trader was fired in broad daylight

Ranchi. After firing on coal businessman and transporter Ranjit Kumar Gupta alias Chhotu Gupta, Ranchi police is struggling to arrest the criminals. Whereas, gangster Aman Sau had told in a confession statement during interrogation on remand for the first time on May 20, 2023 at Tandwa police station in Chatra district that coal businessman Ranjit alias Chhotu Gupta is the target of his gang. For the second time, on May 31, during interrogation on remand by the police of Balumath police station in Latehar district, he had also told that Ranjit Gupta is the target of the gang. Because even before this disclosure, the Aman Sav gang had demanded extortion from Ranjit. Despite this, the police did not take precautionary measures in time. On the other hand, on July 7, 2023, criminals shot Ranjit Gupta in broad daylight near Purana Argora Chowk and escaped.

Mayank of Aman Sav gang took responsibility

Regarding the firing on Ranjit Gupta, Mayank Singh (real name Shekhar Singh), a pseudonymous member of the Aman Sav gang, has taken the responsibility of the incident. He has written on his Facebook wall: I had said earlier also and am still saying that as far as my call goes, my bullet too. No matter how powerful it is. Those who have received my call, they will also get my bullet sooner or later. God saved Ranjit alias Chhotu Gupta. Now that he has got a new life, he is warned to keep a check on his tongue. Don’t make unrestrained statements about the boss or even me. Otherwise, not only Ranchi, but London will also remain, then I will hit you. Mayank Singh has further written: Those who get fake cases done in my name for keeping bodyguards or for their status symbol. Those who seem to be in awe of their reach, they should now carry an oxygen cylinder and a doctor in the vehicle. Those who hurt the gang should apologize and return the bodyguards. After this do your work in peace. The more you make me work, the more he will suffer.

These people are on the target of Aman Sav gang

Latehar district’s Balumath resident Rajendra Saw, Latehar resident Vikas Kumar Tiwari, Khalari resident Abdul Ansari, Ambe company director Sumati Chatterjee, Bhola Pandey gang’s Vikas Tiwari, Balumath resident Manoj Yadav, RKTC company owner and officer and Ritvik company owner and Officer.

Vande Bharat train fare will be reduced by 25 percent, Patna-Ranchi will not get the benefit of discount, know the reason

FIR lodged in firing case on businessman

On the complaint of wife Manju Gupta regarding the firing on Coal businessman cum transporter Ranjit Gupta alias Chhote Gupta alias Chhotu Gupta on Friday, a case has been registered against unknown criminals at Argora police station. Manju Gupta has informed the police that before the incident, one of the two bike-borne criminals fired at her. He was about to come from office. The criminals had fired two shots. A bullet hit him in it. When asked by the police about receiving calls for extortion before the incident, his wife denied it. However, in the investigation, the police have received information from some people that people who are involved in the work of coal siding or transporting in Latehar, are continuously receiving calls from Aman. Extortion is being demanded by Sahu gang. About 15 days back, Ranjit Gupta was called for extortion. That’s why the police suspect that the Aman Sahu gang may be behind the incident. The police have also found some facts related to this.

Criminals escaped via Ring Road

The SIT checked the CCTV footage from the scene of the incident to the Ring Road via Naya Sarai to find clues about the criminals involved in the firing. On checking the footage, the criminals have been traced till Ring Road. But after this, where did they abscond, its information has not been received. According to the police, some clues have been found about the criminals, after which the raids have been intensified. Different police teams have been sent to raid different places. Police is investigating whether the bike used in the incident was stolen or the number plate was changed.