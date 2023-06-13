Ranchi police got big success, sent 12 accused to jail in different cases

Crime In Ranchi : In the capital Ranchi, where many questions were being raised on the functioning of the police due to the increasing crime cases, on the other hand, the police have sent a total of 12 people to jail while inaugurating some of the incidents that took place in the past. Let us tell you that while achieving great success, the Ranchi police have sent a total of 12 criminals involved in different cases to jail. Some cases including murder, snatching are included in this.

First Case

The police have solved the mystery of the Bittu Khan murder case in Morhabadi of Bariatu police station area and arrested all the six accused. The accused involved in this murder case have confessed that the incident was carried out with a sense of revenge and its conspiracy was hatched in the jail itself. Along with this, the planning of this massacre was going on for about two to three months.

Ranchi’s Bittu murder case revealed, murder conspiracy hatched in jail, 6 accused arrested

Second Case

The incidents of snatching had increased in the capital Ranchi for the last few days. The incidents of purse, mobile, watch and chain snatching were coming to the fore at many places. Taking action in this sequence, Lower Bazar police station has arrested 4 accused involved in chain snatching and sent them to jail. Let us inform that these accused have carried out many such incidents.

third case

On Monday, an incident of firing took place near Harmu river of Kotwali police station area, in which a youth was seriously injured. In this case, information was being received that the shooter Kurban and the injured Imran were displaying their weapons, in the meantime a sudden bullet fired at the hands of Kurban, due to which Imran was seriously injured. Later it came to light that there was a dispute between the two over Rs.500. In this case, the police arrested the accused and sent him to jail.

case four

The police have arrested the drug smuggler from the airport police station area. Also, 40 rounds of live bullets along with 210 pudias of brown sugar have been recovered from him. The police has sent the accused to jail.