Ranchi police will be on high alert for three days regarding the visit of President Draupadi Murmu

President Draupadi Murmu visit Ranchi: Ranchi police will be on high alert for three days from 24 to 26 May regarding the visit of President Draupadi Murmu. Because after the program of Deoghar, Ranchi and Khunti, the President’s stay will be at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. Because of this, Ranchi police will remain on high alert. The President will attend the inauguration ceremony of the new High Court building in Ranchi and the convocation ceremony of IIT Namkum. Apart from the security of these two places, the Police Headquarters has given 2500 additional forces to the Ranchi Police in view of the security on the way from Ranchi Airport to Raj Bhavan and Raj Bhavan to Namkum etc.

Similarly, 2000 additional forces have been deployed for security from Deoghar Airport to Baba Mandir and then back to Deoghar Airport. Similarly, in view of the arrival of the President in the program of women’s groups in Khunti, 800 additional forces have been given by the Police Headquarters there too. Apart from this, the concerned district police will also use their forces. At the same time, these different traffic forces will also be deployed. In view of the security from Birsa Munda Airport to Raj Bhavan in Ranchi, armed personnel will be deployed on multi-storey buildings during the arrival. Mock drill will be done by the administration on Tuesday before the arrival of the President. Dog squad and bomb disposal squad will also be used by the administration at the venue. There will be deployment of officers in plain uniform as well. Intelligence department officers will also be deployed at different places.

Instructions for careful arrangement regarding the arrival of the President

Ranchi. Regarding the visit of President Draupadi Murmu to Ranchi, Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha has instructed to be fit at every level. In a joint order by DC Rahul Kumar Sinha and SSP Kaushal Kishore on Monday, all the officials have been given responsibility. Instructions were given to all senior officers, magistrates and police officers to make elaborate arrangements at the posted site.

Members of the high level committee visited Deoghar and Khunti to review the preparations

President Draupadi Murmu is coming on May 24 on a three-day Jharkhand tour. In view of this, ADG Campaign Sanjay Anandrao Lathkar and Land Revenue Secretary Dr. Amitabh Kaushal visited Deoghar and Khunti and reviewed the preparations. The officials considered the security arrangements made at both the places satisfactory. On the other hand, regarding the program of women’s groups in Khunti, the officials instructed Khunti DC that it is summer season. That’s why water pouches should be arranged for women at the program venue. It will be prohibited to carry water in the bottle.

The capital is ready to welcome the President, will inaugurate the new building of Jharkhand High Court on May 24

Deployment of ADG ML Meena Deoghar and IG Pankaj Kamboj in Khunti

ADG Headquarters ML Meena has been posted in Deoghar on May 24 for the President’s visit. There is a program of worship of the President at the Baba Mandir in Deoghar. Similarly, on May 25, the President will participate in a program organized by women’s groups at Birsa College ground in Khunti. Apart from ML Meena, Dhanbad Rural SP Reshma Rameshan in Deoghar, Jamshedpur Rural SP Mukesh Kumar Lunayat and Koderma SDPO Praveen Pushkar have been posted in Deoghar. Dumka range DIG Sudarshan Mandal has been entrusted with the charge of the programme. In view of the security arrangements regarding this, ACB Chief cum Ranchi Zone IG Pankoj Kamboj has been posted in Khunti on that day.

Along with them, Dhananjay Singh, commandant of ZAP-10, Anoop Lal Bhagat, commandant of IRB-5, STF SP Sanjay Kispotta, Seraikela SDPO Harvinder Singh, Jamshedpur ASP Sumit Kumar Agarwal and Chaibasa ASP trainee Paras Rana have also been posted in Khunti. Similarly, JAP Forest Commandant YS Ramesh, CID SP Nidhi Dwivedi, Jamshedpur Rail SP Rishabh Jha, Jamshedpur Nagar SP Vijay Shankar, Hazaribagh ASP Trainee Kumar Shivadeep and Jamtara ASP Trainee Ritvik Srivastava and Palamu SDPO Rishabh Garg were posted in Ranchi. Is. Ranchi Range DIG Anoop Birthare will be in the preferred charge of security.

Apart from all this, Ranchi has 115 Inspectors, 717 SIs and ASIs, Male Lathi Force 2820, Female Lathi Force 83, Armed Forces 35, Bomb Disposal Squad three, four companies of rap, two of dog squad, three tear gas and two personnel of ATS. will be deployed. The responsibility of the arrangement and security of the entire program has been given to ADG Campaign Sanjay Anandrao Lathkar and Land Revenue Secretary Dr. Amitabh Kaushal. While four IAS officers have been deployed for each program organized in different districts.

Deployment of four IAS for four programs

IAS Jitendra Kumar Singh has been deputed for the inauguration of the new High Court building in Ranchi, IAS Rahul Purwar for the convocation ceremony of IIT Namkum, IAS Prashant Kumar for the Khunti program and IAS Dr. Manish Ranjan has been deputed for the Deoghar program. At the same time, IAS Vishal Sagar has been given the responsibility of cabinet coordination.

Engineers are busy day and night in the arrangement of the High Court building

Engineers of many departments are working day and night for the inauguration of the new High Court building. They are involved in all the arrangements. What work is left. Where is the fault coming from? It is constantly being reviewed what is needed and where. For this, engineers of Building Construction Department, Energy Department and Drinking Water and Sanitation Department are engaged. ZAP IT is also installed there. The engineers said that wherever minor defects are being noticed, they are being rectified immediately. Somewhere some shortcomings related to electricity are visible, so that too is being rectified. It has been instructed that special care should be taken to ensure that no work is left out anywhere.

Eight magistrates deputed, five on hospital alert

Eight magistrates have been deputed for law and order from May 24 to 26. At the same time, two magistrates have been deployed in the composite control room set up at Kachari Chowk. Police force has also been deployed. Two km radius of the program venue has been declared as red zone. There will be surveillance on the Red Zone for three days, as well as there is a ban on flying any kind of drone. Apart from this, five hospitals of the capital including RIMS have been alerted, which include Paras Hospital and Military Hospital. A separate wing of four beds has been prepared in the ICU of the Trauma Center of RIMS. Apart from this, the blood of four donors and the President’s blood group has been reserved. At the same time, a medical team has been formed for Corcade.