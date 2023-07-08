Ranchi: Ranjit was shot when he was waiting for a car to go to meet a friend, eyewitness told the story

Coal businessman Ranjit Kumar Gupta alias Chhote Gupta was shot by a bike-borne criminal on Friday morning at Pundag Road near Old Argora Chowk, when he was about to leave his office and sit in his car. The criminal fired at them twice. One bullet hit his thigh, while the other bullet misfired.

Shankar Paswan, the driver of eyewitness Ranjit Kumar Gupta, told the police that Mr. Gupta had come downstairs after leaving the office. He had to go to a friend’s place. He was waiting for the car. I was moving towards him with the car. At the same time two youths came riding on a bike. In this, one young man was wearing a helmet, while the face of the other was open.

Both got out in front of the car. At the same time, the young man riding the bike reached Mr. Gupta and opened fire. He fell due to the bullet, he was about to fire the second shot, at the same time he threw the mobile and hit him. But he missed his target. The young man fired second, but it misfired. After shooting, both the youths fled on a bike.

The shooter was a lean young man of 5.5 feet. The other young man was also of the same stature. After being shot, he raised an alarm, so people gathered there. The workers of his office also came down. Then people picked him up and put him on the car and brought him to the hospital.

Went to office from home at 9:30:

Wife Anju Gupta told that he had gone to the office at 9:30 am from the flat. Shots were reported only an hour later. Anju Gupta told the police that the husband had never mentioned any enmity with anyone. It is not understood why he was shot.

Family members including several police officers reached the spot and RIMS:

As soon as the information was received, City SP Shubhanshu Jha, DSP Raja Mitra, Argora police station in-charge Brij Kumar and Pundag OP in-charge Vivek reached the spot. Later, City SP reached RIMS and tried to get information from the injured. Here, after getting information MLA Ramchandra Singh, former MLA Prakash Ram, injured’s wife Anju Gupta and other family members also reached RIMS.