Ranchi: Robbery of 1.5 lakh from finance employee revealed, the person who deposited the money turned out to be

Crime In Ranchi : Ranchi police has arrested three accused while inaugurating another big robbery case. The case is of Chanho police station area, where Rohit Kumar Thakur, working in Bharat Finance Company, was returning after collecting a total of Rs 149,167/- on June 30 last week, when three bike-borne criminals pushed him from the side, after which he fell. . The accused looted his bag, mobile by showing fear of gun and all the four accused ran away from there towards Budhmu.

Involvement of Deepak Thakur who deposited money in Bharat Finance Company

As soon as the information about the incident was received, a police team was formed under the leadership of Khalari DSP and on the basis of secret information, Deepak Thakur, who had deposited money in Bharat Finance Company, was detained and interrogated. During interrogation, Deepak accepted that he was involved in the incident. Also told that he along with Adhanu Pahan, Vijay Oraon and Sunil Khalkho has executed this incident with planning.

Former CM Babulal Marandi became the new state president of Jharkhand BJP, given command in place of Deepak Prakash

Tab of Samsung company, many documents related to Bharat Finance Company recovered

After this, the police arrested Adhanu Pahan and Vijay Oraon on the basis of trail. Along with this, the tab of Samsung company looted from Hatma forest, many documents related to Bharat Finance Company have also been recovered. Apart from this, the motorcycle used in the incident and Rs 10,000 cash looted in the incident have been recovered from Vijay Oraon’s house and Rs 10,000 cash has been recovered from Adhanu’s house. Be aware that the search is on for the fourth accused involved in the incident.