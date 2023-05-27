Ranchi: ‘Term is over, where to go with your problems?’ People told their objections on corporation election

Ranchi Nagar Nigam Election: The term of the city government is over. In such a situation, while the opposition is attacking the Ranchi Municipal Corporation elections, on the other hand, this matter is still going on in the court. But due to the end of the tenure and the end of the rights of the councilors, the common people are facing many problems. Who will solve their problems, this remains their biggest question. Some do not know about the Municipal Corporation, while some are troubled by the potholes on the road. Let’s know what is the problem of the people in ward number 19.

‘Can’t go round the Municipal Corporation’

A woman from Ward No. 19 said in the course of conversation that she has come to know that the election of the councilor is not going to be held yet. In such a situation, the problems being faced are not being resolved. The councilor used to get the money coming under the housing scheme withdrawn, if it stops now, what will I do, I don’t know where I will go. At the same time, she said that she cannot go around the Municipal Corporation every day due to her problems, so elections should be held soon.

Councilor’s signature is needed to get the papers made

At the same time, another woman said that she has two daughters. For whose admission they have to get some papers made. In such a situation, when she came to take the signature from the corporator, she was told that she no longer has the right over it. In such a situation, they are having trouble getting enrolled. We don’t know to whom to go to keep our problems even on water crisis in the rising heat. The woman told that people fall in the pit of the road, but now she does not even know on whom to emphasize to get it built.

Tenure extended till elections are held

On the other hand, some people said that even when there was a problem for getting a birth certificate, the work was done by speaking to the councillor, but now one has to go directly to the corporation. Where will the work be done in the corporation, with whom will one have to talk, all these questions stop them from going to the Municipal Corporation office. Although the election is not likely to be held as long as the matter is in the court, but on all these problems, councilor Roshni Khalkho of ward no. .