Ranchi: Terror of two wild elephants, ruined mango plantation, curfew imposed in villages

Angada, Jitendra Kumar. The terror of two wild elephants continues in different areas of Angada block. In this sequence, both the wild elephants ravaged the two-acre mango orchard of farmer Lakhiram Bedia, a resident of Badinbeda, Kuchu near 3 am on Friday. Vandalized fiercely. 50 high quality trees planted in the mango orchard were uprooted and destroyed. All the trees were bearing fruit. Also broke the siege of mango orchard. Lakhiram planted mango orchard four years ago.

Demand for compensation to the victim farmer

As soon as the information about the incident was received, Kuchhu chief Sahdev Bedia reached the spot and took stock of the damage. Demanded the government to give compensation to the victim farmer. Along with Gilu Bedia, Ramesh Bedia, Lagnu Bedia, Somra Bedia, Mangu Bedia, Bhadoram Bedia, Vishwanath Bedia etc were present. For the last fortnight, both these elephants have been continuously creating terror in the villages of Kuchu, Sursu, Kuturlova, Harjalum, Bandhuwadih, Mainichhapar, Singari, Benti etc.

villagers are afraid to go to the forest

Due to the constant terror of elephants, the villagers are afraid to go to the forest even during the day. People are going to hide in their homes in the evening itself. Due to the terror of elephants, an unannounced curfew has been imposed in dozens of villages. Shyamsundar Bedia of Sursu says that the forest department is repeatedly informed about this, but the forest department is completely lethargic. The forest department is not making any effort to drive away the elephants. This group of elephants created terror in Harjalum village in broad daylight on 30th May.

Jairam Bedia’s bike damaged

On May 31, the auto of Shankar Bedia, a resident of Bandhuwadih and the bike of Jairam Bedia, a resident of Matkamdih, who were coming from the weekly market on the Singari-Korambe road, were damaged. On June 5, the Pana Pahad World Environment Fair was attacked at 6 pm. Due to this panic spread among the people who came to visit the fair. Many people fell while running. Due to which many got hurt.