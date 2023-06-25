Ranchi: There will be a ban on taking unlimited work below the schedule in the departments, CM gave instructions

Ranchi, Manoj Lal. In Road Construction Department, Rural Works Department and other work departments, there will be a ban on taking unlimited (unlimited) work below the schedule. This provision will be abolished. In this way, no contractor will be able to work at a rate 30-35 percent less than the schedule rate, but they will be able to pay the rate only up to a certain limit. For this, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has given instructions to amend the provision. Now the road construction department has to take action in this direction. The department has been instructed to form a committee to amend it. The committee will see what is the effect of the existing system. Due to this, the damage caused to government schemes will also be assessed. After this, the report along with its recommendations will be given to the government. Being an ancestral department, the road construction department will take a decision on this. Then his decision will be implemented in all the work departments.

Earlier only 10 percent could go down and take work

Before the year 2020, there was a provision in the code that the contractors could fill the rates up to 10 percent below in any scheme. The rate was estimated to be 10 percent less than the schedule. In this way, the rate of the contractors was not below 10 percent. If the rate was less than this, the contractor was rejected. Now again the government is moving in the direction of implementing this provision.

Why is there a need for amendment

According to the information, these things are coming again and again that the contractors are generally paying 20-25 percent less than the schedule to get the work done. Due to high competition among the contractors at some places, the contractors are taking the work by paying 30 to 35 percent less rate. That is, they are getting ready to do the work of one crore scheme at 35 percent less rate (65 lakh). After that the work is hanging. Quality is getting affected.