Ranchi: Two laborers died due to aluminum block falling in a factory in Tatisilway, company gate jammed in protest

Namkum (Ranchi), Rajesh Verma: Two laborers working in a Hydro Carbon Industries (Chemical and Aluminum Wire Factory) located at Mahilong under Tatisilve police station area of ​​Ranchi have died after being crushed by an aluminum block. The deceased include Suresh Mahato (28 years) father Rangi Mahato, Mahilong Petrol Pump and Santosh Singh (38 years) father Mohan Singh, Siddha Toli. Santosh was working as a fitter for six years and Suresh as a security guard for one and a half months. The management informed the police and family members after a long time. As soon as the information was received, a large number of villagers reached the spot and protesting, the main gate was closed.

According to the information, Suresh and Santosh were repairing the faulty boring of the factory. The aluminum block was carelessly placed near the boring. Whose weight of one is around seven and a half quintals. During the boring repair, 10 blocks of aluminum block placed next to them fell on both of them, due to which both of them died on the spot. The management informed the family of the deceased and the police about the incident.

Relatives are adamant on paying 50 lakhs and management 10 lakhs and salary every month

Villagers and people’s representatives reached after the incident and asked to give 50 lakh each to the dead. At the same time, the management talked about giving 10 lakhs immediately and salary to the dependents of both till their 60 years.

many public representatives arrived

As soon as the incident was reported, Mahilong chief Krishna Tirkey, Ara chief Neeta Kachhap, BJP leaders Aarti Kujur, Rajaram Mahto, former ZIP member Fulkumari Devi, MLA’s emergency secretary Dinesh Chandra Pramanik and other public representatives reached in support of the villagers and met the management.

Deceased Suresh has two daughters and Santosh has one daughter and one son.

The deceased Suresh Mahto has two daughters of one six and one year old. Father is disabled and wife is a housewife. At the same time, Santosh Singh was the youngest of three brothers. He has an 11 year old son and a one year old daughter.