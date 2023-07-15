Ranchi University has given instructions regarding enrollment in Inter, this problem is coming in front of the principal of constituent colleges

Ranchi University administration has given verbal orders to the principals and in-charge principals of all constituent colleges under it to start the admission process in Inter by using their own discretion and keeping in view the basic infrastructure in the light of the letter sent by the state government.

Now a technical problem has arisen for these principals that the university administration had given a written instruction to stop the enrollment process, but no written instruction is being given to start it. Now the principals of all the constituent colleges will meet among themselves and decide to start the enrollment process. There is a possibility that the principals of all the colleges will hold a meeting in a day or two, so that uniformity is maintained.

Requested to give written instructions:

In the letter sent by the Department of Higher and Technical Education to the universities and colleges, instead of giving direct instructions to start the nominations, only a copy of the proceedings of the meeting held with the secretary and JAC chairman regarding nominations in the state government has been sent. As a result, the matter is stuck.

Here, on Friday, the teachers and employees of Inter Division in all constituent colleges met the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of Ranchi University and urged them to instruct all principals to start enrollment in the light of the letter sent by the department. On behalf of AJSU, Harish Kumar urged the university administration to give written instructions to all the principals.