Ranchi University: Students of Institute of Legal Studies are making children aware, giving information about law

Ranchi: Free Legal Awareness Program is being organized by the students of Institute of Legal Studies of Ranchi University. It is being organized in collaboration with Dalsa (District Legal Services Authority). In this sequence, a legal awareness campaign was conducted at Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav High School, Kokar, Ranchi on Tuesday. During this, students were given information about various laws.

Team of Institute of Legal Studies is making students aware

A free legal awareness program is being organized under the guidance of Nishikant Prasad and Rimjhim Vaishnavi, teachers of Institute of Legal Studies, Ranchi University. Under this, separate teams of students have been formed. This team is doing programs by going to different schools. Today on Monday, a team of students reached Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav High School located in Kokar, Ranchi. Here the students were made aware of various aspects of law.

Information about domestic violence and child marriage and others

Under the free legal awareness programme, information is being given on domestic violence, child marriage, right to education, child labour, rights of senior citizens and other subjects. Samyukta Banerjee, Nidhi Prabha, Rakhi Kumari, Ritika Anand, Akshat Kumar and Ambesh Choubey made the students aware under the awareness campaign in the team of students of Institute of Legal Studies. Baby Sinha was present on behalf of the District Legal Services Authority along with high school children, school principal and teachers during the programme.

Free legal awareness program on Monday also

Under the free legal awareness programme, on Monday also, a team of these students taught law lessons to girl students at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Kanke, Ranchi. Rajendra Mahato was present on this occasion along with the girl students in charge and on behalf of the District Legal Services Authority.

Program being run for awareness among people

Let us tell you that this program is being conducted by the Institute of Legal Studies under the Free Legal and Competition organized by NLU Bangalore and Law Commission of India. Its purpose was to give legal information to maximum number of people and children, aware of their rights and their responsibilities.

3 more teams of students are running awareness program

Under this competition, this program will be run in schools for many more days. After this, the team will go to different vendors and go to the jail to inform the prisoners about the legal provisions. Apart from this team, 3 more teams are making people aware. These teams organized this program in Prem Manjari High School Ratu, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Mandar, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Angada, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Ormanjhi, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Namkum and others. It includes Vishwajeet Tiwari, Shambhavi, Garima, Usha, Aksha, Roshan, Adarsh, Sheetal, Angika, Shubham, Shivam, Aakriti, Madhav, Hema Singh and others.

