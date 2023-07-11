ranchi young farmer rajendra munda is becoming self sufficient by cultivating gerbera smj

Jharkhand News: Rajendra Munda, a young farmer of Nagarabeda (Degadegi) located in Haratu Panchayat under Ormanjhi block, about 42 km from the capital Ranchi, is becoming self-sufficient by cultivating Gerbera. Graduate pass Rajendra was once very worried about the job, but now he is giving jobs to five people of the village due to farming. Rajend says that all this has been possible only through farming. Apart from vegetables, Rajendra, who is cultivating four and a half acres, is also cultivating papaya and flowers. Rajendra is doing Gerbera cultivation in about 30 decimals with the help of green house. About three thousand Gerbera plants have been planted in this green house. Now the flower is ready to be sold in the market. It is said that by doing farming properly, the income is good. See in this video.

