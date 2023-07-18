Ranchi Zilla Parishad Office: DC Rahul Kumar Sinha said after inspection, give training to personnel, increase income

Ranchi: Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha inspected the Zilla Parishad office on Monday. Zilla Parishad Executive Officer Brajlata and concerned officers and employees were present during the inspection. In the course of inspection, the Deputy Commissioner took information related to the work done by him, his posting, compassionate-based workers, post creation, regular appointment, from the personnel working in various branches of the Zilla Parishad office. While observing the files edited by him, he was given many necessary guidelines related to the work and after taking information about their training, asked to give training to the personnel working here from time to time, so that they can perform the work in a better way. Detailed information was sought about the source of income of Zila Parishad. In this, the income from the market-haat was told. Information was sought regarding formation of permanent committee under Zilla Parishad. On this it was told by him that a total of 8 standing committees have been formed. The DC took information about the amount under the 15th financial year, total 16 approved health sub-centres of the health sector under the 15th Finance Commission. The concerned officer was asked about the amount deposited in the PL account of various offices at the district level, on which information was given by the officer that the amount of total 16 departments is deposited in the PL account.

Many instructions were given to increase the income of Zilla Parishad

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha sought detailed information from the concerned officer about the source of income of Zilla Parishad. On this, information was given by the concerned officer about the amount received from market-haat such as Bundu Market, Hatia Market, Bedo Market, Hatia Market, Sonahatu Market, income from the newly constructed market complex in the office premises of Zilla Parishad, Ranchi. The Deputy Commissioner said that 20 shops in Hatia Market have not been put up on rent because there is no ladder to go up. Instructions were given to the concerned officer to construct a ladder there, so that those shops could be put on rent and the concerned officer was asked to go there and inspect the site. Not only this, many important instructions were given to the concerned officer to increase the income.

Review of amount of various offices in PL account

Ranchi’s Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha sought the information about deposit of various district level offices in PL account from the concerned officer, on which information was given by the officer that the amount of total 16 departments is deposited in PL account. While reviewing step by step, the Deputy Commissioner said that all this amount should have been spent in the financial year, for this, the concerned department was informed and asked to spend it and several instructions will be given after reviewing it further.

Checking of Zilla Parishad’s maintained registers

The Deputy Commissioner maintained the register under Ranchi Zilla Parishad – Input Register, Output Register, File Number Register, 15th Finance Commission Register, Cash Register (tied and untied) Store Register, Zilla Parishad General Meeting Register, Karmbook / Logbook, Treasury Register, Looking at the agreement register and other registers, several instructions were given to the concerned officer.

Deputy Commissioner appeared satisfied with the works during the inspection

The Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi inquired about the amount under the 15th financial year, total 16 approved health sub-centres of the health sector under the 15th Finance Commission. On this, it was informed by the concerned officer that the work of the schemes is being edited by the District Engineer, Zilla Parishad, Ranchi through tender and the process of payment to the concerned contractors is being done through PFMS. The Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction over this. Ranchi DC was informed by the concerned officer that Zilla Parishad general meeting is definitely going to be held after fixing the date by Zilla Parishad chairman. Its register is maintained and the file of correspondence and compliance report of the meeting is maintained. The Deputy Commissioner looked satisfied with this.

Information about formation of permanent committee of Zilla Parishad

The DC of Ranchi sought information from the concerned officer about the constitution of a permanent committee under the Zilla Parishad. On this it was told by him that a total of 8 standing committees have been formed and the meeting is fixed after the date is fixed by the chairman of the concerned standing committee. On this the concerned officer was instructed by the Deputy Commissioner.