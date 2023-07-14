Ranchi’s 55 thousand adolescent girls will join the prosperity scheme, know which class girl students will get how much amount

An awareness chariot was flagged off on Thursday to provide benefits to adolescent girls under the Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana. DC Rahul Kumar Sinha flagged off the chariot from the Collectorate premises. The DC said that this chariot will go to all the blocks of the district. He said that under the scheme, benefits are provided to adolescent girls studying in 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th.

At the same time, such 18 to 19-year-old girls who have dropped out from school are also being marked and applications are being taken. A target has been set to connect more than 55,000 adolescent girls with the schemes in the district. Under the scheme, an assistance amount of Rs 40,000 is given. Rs 2,500 will be given in class eight, Rs 2,500 in class nine, Rs 5,000 in 10th, Rs 5,000 in 11th and Rs 5000 in 12th.

DC has appealed to the parents to encourage the children to take advantage of the scheme and apply with necessary documents. District Social Welfare Officer Shweta Bharti and BDO were present on the occasion.