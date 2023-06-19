Ranchi’s Ayush became Jharkhand topper in JEE Advance, know how many students qualified for IIT

IIT Guwahati released the result of JEE Advanced on Sunday. Ayush Kumar Singh, a resident of Doranda, Ranchi, has become Jharkhand topper by securing All India Rank 94. He got a total of 287 marks. Whereas, Sabil Ahmed got 188, Tushar Kumar Sinha got 409, Rudra Sinha got 483 from Jamshedpur and AIR 519 from Kislay made it to the state top five of JEE Advanced. Whereas, Ranchi’s Dhriti Varnwal has become Jharkhand topper in girls category by securing AIR 544.

A total of 2320 students were marked at different centers of Ranchi in the JEE Advanced exam held on June 4 this year, while 2204 students appeared in the exam. If experts are to be believed, apart from Ranchi, students from nearby districts were involved in the examination centers. At the same time, 20% of these students i.e. about 440 students have qualified for IIT colleges.

Talking about the whole country, in JEE-Advanced 2023, Vavilla Chidvilas Reddy (VC Reddy) of Hyderabad zone has topped the JEE-Advanced by scoring 341 marks out of 360. On the other hand, Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Shree from Hyderabad zone topped among girls by scoring 298 marks. Officials have given this information. This year the exam was conducted by IIT Guwahati.

A total of 1,80,372 candidates appeared in the examination for both the papers of IIT JEE-Advanced. Of these, 43,773 candidates have passed. These include 36,204 boys and 7,509 girls. At the same time, this year 13 foreign candidates have passed the exam. This exam was held on June 4. Regarding the criteria for inclusion in the rank list, a senior official of IIT Guwahati said that the total marks will be calculated as the sum of the marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Based on the calculation of subject wise marks and total marks of the candidates, they will be included in the rank list.

Top 10 Rankers of Jharkhand



Rank Student All India Rank

1 Ayush Kumar Singh 94

2 Sabil Ahmed 188

3 Tushar Kumar Sinha 409

4 Rudra Sinha 483

5 Kislay 519

6 Dhriti Varnwal 544

7 Nishant 584

8 Nishant Ranjan 627

9 Aditya Prakash 1116

10 Aryan Kumar Singh 1294