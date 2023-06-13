Ranchi’s Bittu murder case revealed, murder conspiracy hatched in jail, 6 accused arrested

Shootout In Ranchi: The police has solved the mystery of the murder case that took place in Edalhatu, Ranchi. In this case, the police has arrested six accused. On June 6 at around 4 pm, four criminals who came on two bikes shot Bittu Khan with bullets on the road in a spirit of revenge. After the case, the police became active immediately and today after about 7 days all the six accused were arrested. Ranchi’s Senior SP Kishore Kaushal himself gave information about this matter in a press conference. The accused confessed that they had been planning the murder for two-three months.

Edalhatu was curbing TOP’s Reiki

Regarding the incident, the police said that six accused involved in the murder have been arrested. Four people carried out the murder incident and the remaining two accused were doing Reiki. Rohit Munda, Rohan Srivastava, Abhishek Malik and Shubham Vishwakarma went to the spot on two bikes and shot dead Bittu Khan, while Ankush Kumar Singh Edalhatu TOP and Deepak Kumar Singh were doing recce of Bittu’s house.

Criminals went to meet jailed Raj Verma on June 3

Ankush Kumar Singh and Deepak Kumar Singh told that on June 3, both had gone to meet jailed Raj Verma and there, they had received instructions to carry out the incident. On the day of the incident, the accused Shubham and Abhishek Malik were on a bike, in which Shubham was driving and Abhishek had a pistol and Rohan Srivastava and Rohit Munda were on the other bike, in which Rohan was driving and Rohit Munda alias BD had a pistol. Was. As soon as they got the opportunity, both of them opened fire on Bittu Khan and ran away.

Pistol, bike and mobile recovered

Let us tell you that in view of the seriousness of the matter, the Senior SP formed a team under the leadership of Sadar DSP and investigated the matter and on the basis of the information all the accused were arrested. 1 arms, 2 motorcycles and the mobile of the criminals used to execute the incident have been recovered from the criminals. Along with this, let us tell that four of these criminals have already been involved in many cases.