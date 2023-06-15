Ranchi’s daughter and Jharkhand’s regional passport officer IFS Manita will be honored by the Punjabi Hindu fraternity

Ranchi: Jharkhand’s Regional Passport Officer (IFS) Manita K will be honored by the Punjabi Hindu fraternity. Manita K is an officer of the Indian Foreign Service and is currently working in the Ratu Road office of Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. She is the daughter of Ranchi and she has studied from nursery to class 12th from Lala Lajpat Rai School. It was decided to honor him in an informal meeting of the fraternity. This information was given by Arun Chawla, spokesperson and media in-charge of Punjabi Hindu community.

Decision taken in informal meeting of Punjabi Hindu community

An informal meeting of the Punjabi Hindu community took place. In this, it was decided to honor Ranchi’s daughter and Jharkhand’s Regional Passport Officer (IFS) Manita. In this meeting, fraternity president Rajesh Khanna, Sudhir Uggal, honorary secretary of school management committee Ashok Maken, Vinod Maken, Arun Chawla, Mukul Taneja, Rajesh Mehra, Ravi Parashar, Pradeep Khanna, Rajkumar Taleja and others were present.

Now no gangster can run away from the country like Prince Khan, Police should be strict in passport verification, said Manita

The school principal gave a bouquet

PK Thakur, Principal of Lala Lajpat Rai Senior Secondary School, presented a bouquet to Manita. Let us tell you that IFS officer Manita studied at Lala Lajpat Rai School in Ranchi. He has studied from nursery to class 12th from this school. Two other students from Lala Lajpat Rai School have also achieved remarkable success in UPSC competitive examinations. Among these, Sumant Sahai secured 89th rank in the year 2016. Presently he is working on the post of ADM in Murshidabad (West Bengal). Mukesh Gupta secured 499th rank in the year 2022. Right now they are taking training.

