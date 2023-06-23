Ranchi’s Lalpur police broke down on buying a gold chain, got the shop opened and took away the jewelery

The owner of the jewelery shop, Ajay Kumar Verma, is in the custody of the Lalpur police for three days on charges of buying stolen jewellery. During this, the case of third degree torture by the police of Lalpur police station has come to the fore. The shop operator’s wife has made this allegation against the police. Poonam Verma, wife of Ajay Verma, who lives near KC Memorial Hospital, has given a written complaint to the DIG and SSP of Ranchi regarding the incident.

What’s in the complaint:

In her complaint, Poonam Verma has told that her husband’s shop named Alankar Jewelery is in Purulia Road. A few days ago, a young man had sold a gold chain of 6.900 grams telling about his illness. Its total value was around 25 thousand rupees. Aadhaar card was also taken from the youth who sold the chain, but after two hours it was found that the chain was stolen.

On June 20, some people in plain clothes took my husband for questioning on the charge of buying a stolen chain. On the same day at around one o’clock in the night, Lalpur police station in-charge and other policemen reached the woman’s house. After this, after removing all the belongings of the house here and there, the police also took the jewelery found in her marriage from the woman’s room. During this, the police also abused the woman. After this, the shop was opened at night itself and gold and silver ornaments were taken from there too, but no seizure list was given.

According to the complainant woman, her husband was beaten half dead by the Lalpur police. He is having trouble seeing with his left eye. Ajay Kumar Verma’s brother-in-law Rajkumar told that the stolen chain was also returned at the behest of the police, but Ajay Kumar is in police custody from June 20 to June 22. Here, on being contacted to take a stand in the matter, Lalpur Police Station Mamta Kumari said that she has nothing to say in this matter yet.