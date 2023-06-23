Ranchi’s Marwari College: Fashion Designing Department’s excellent performance, placement of 12 students, happy faces

Ranchi, Guruswaroop Mishra

Students of Fashion Designing Department of Marwari College are getting excellent placements. 12 students of Master in Fashion Designing have got jobs in various companies. The placement process is still going on. The happiness of getting jobs is clearly visible on the faces of the children. Principal Dr Manoj Kumar and HOD of the department Dr Daisy Sinha have congratulated the students for their selection. Let us tell you that the children of this department are bringing laurels to Ranchi in the world of fashion in India and abroad.

Sonal Priya, Kajal Kumari, Isha Kumari, Komal Kumari of Marwari College have been selected in Skill Development Excel Data Service. Riya Singh, Pragya Kumari, Shruti, Wasim Akhtar, Aditi, Tanisha Kumari got jobs in Urban Design and Jockey. Aman Kumar and Angad Kumar got placement in Orient Craft.

NIFT children are studying every year

Fashion Designing Department started in Marwari College from 2003. Bachelor in Fashion Designing. After this, Master in Fashion Designing started from 2020. The children of this department are bringing laurels to the country and abroad. The most pleasant side is that every year the children of NIFT are coming here to study and are getting good jobs.

Fashion designing is a great career option

If you want to make a career in fashion designing from Marwari College, then this is a great option. For admission in Bachelor in Fashion Designing, 45% marks are required in any stream of Intermediate. Bachelor in Fashion Designing is essential for enrolling in Master in Fashion Designing. For specific information, you can contact the college.

Principal of Marwari College congratulated

Dr. Manoj Kumar, Principal of Marwari College, has congratulated 12 fashion designing students on their selection in various companies and wished them a bright future.

Dr. Daisy Sinha, HOD of Fashion Designing Department of Marwari College, says that the total number of students passed out (2021-23) from Master in Fashion Designing are 24. Of these, 12 students have got jobs. 11 students are yet to get job letters in skill. Now the process of appointment and placement is going on. The children here are bringing laurels to Ranchi in the country and abroad. Seeing the happiness on their faces, one gets self-satisfaction. Efforts are on to do better for the children. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the selected students.

