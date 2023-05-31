Ranchi’s Modeling Institute owner Tanveer blackmailed Bihar’s model Manvi, know the allegation of love jihad..

Bihar News: Manvi Raj, a resident of Bihar, has accused the director of Ranchi’s Modeling Institute of love jihad. Manvi is a resident of Bihar. Since childhood, she has a desire to become a model. She wants to earn further name in the modeling world. That’s why she came to Ranchi for the purpose of grooming herself in modeling. The owner of the modeling institute also liked Manvi. After this there was a friendship between the two. According to Manvi, the owner of the institute told his name as Yash Raj. Whereas, his real name is Tanveer Akhtar Khan. He wanted to take this relationship forward.

Institute owner accused of pressurizing religion change

Manvi has said that when she came to know that the owner of the institute had misrepresented her name, she broke off the friendship. But, he started pressuring her for marriage. Apart from this, he also wants Manvi to change his religion and become a Muslim. The model also alleges that she is getting threats to make her objectionable photo viral. However, the accused has denied all these allegations. Along with this, allegations of forgery have also been made.

Institute owner accused of forgery

Manvi has informed that she had returned to Bihar after being fed up. After this she went to Mumbai to move forward in her career. But, Tanveer followed him here too. He also lodged a complaint with the police. After this, a compromise was made at the behest of the family. Even after all this, he did not improve and he edited the photo and sent it to the family. On the other hand, the accused has currently rejected all the allegations and has alleged forgery.

