Ranchi’s policeman died while on Shravani Mela duty, salute was given to the soldier in the police line

Deoghar. A 55-year-old soldier of Ranchi district force, who came to Deoghar on the duty of Shravani Mela-2023, died due to cardiac arrest. The name of the deceased jawan was Julius Kujur, a resident of Turidih village under Raidih police station area of ​​Gumla district. In the statement given to the police, Joint Minister of Jharkhand Police Men’s Association, Ranchi, Dilip Kumar has said that the deceased was reinstated in Ranchi District Force in the year 2009 as constable.

Jawan came to Deoghar for duty

He went on deputation to Padma (Hazaribagh) for training from literate constable to the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI). From Padma, he had come to Deoghar for Shravani Mela legal system duty. He was on duty at number 10 OP and was staying in the Deoghar college campus. On the night of July 11, he went to sleep on his bed after having dinner. Around 11:00 pm, he went out to defecate and fell in the adjacent field.

death due to heart failure

When other soldiers saw him falling on the ground, he was taken to Sadar Hospital for treatment, where the doctor declared him dead. According to the doctor, he died due to cardiac arrest. As soon as the information was received, OP in-charge Vinod Kumar Singh reached Sadar Hospital and sent the dead body for post-mortem. On getting the information about the death of the jawan, SP Subhash Chandra Jat directed other police officers besides SDPO Pawan Kumar to reach Sadar Hospital and collect information. After the post-mortem of the dead body was done on Wednesday afternoon, it was handed over to the family.

Salute given to the jawan in the police line

After the post-mortem, the local police took the dead jawan’s body along with his family members to the police line in Dabargram, where the present police officer saluted the dead body. After that the dead body was handed over to his family.