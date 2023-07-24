Ranchi’s Pulkit Jain converting fuel autos into electrical vehicles at low cost

Ranchi, Abhishek Roy: At present, global warming is a big challenge. In such a situation, people are turning to electrical vehicles (e-vehicle or EV) instead of petrol, diesel and CNG while promoting ‘green energy’. Since running an EV is economical, auto drivers also want to take an EV auto, but a new EV is very expensive.

Pulkit Jain started his startup

To solve this problem, Pulkit Jain, a resident of Upper Bazar of the capital, started his startup ‘Electromotion e-electric vehicle’ began. Under this, he has invented the technique of ‘retrofit’ to convert conventional autos running on diesel / petrol / CNG into EVs.

Buying a new EV auto is costly, this problem of the drivers has been solved

The cost of retrofitting is only 60 thousand rupees, in this amount only the old auto will become EV.

Pulkit has been a student of CIT Tatisilway

In the year 2019, the team of Pulkit, Gaurav Kumar Singh, Surya Pratap Singh and Vishwajit Kumar, who were BTech students of CIT Tatisilway in the session 2015-19, prepared ‘Retrofit’. Through this technique, vehicles with petrol, diesel and CNG engines can be converted into EVs at a cost of just Rs 60,000. Pulkit’s team’s startup idea got ‘Atal Innovation Center AIC @ 36INC’ incubation of Raipur, from which the process of prototyping has also been completed.

MHRD Innovation Cell also got support

Along with this, the cooperation of ‘MHRD Innovation Cell’ is also being received. Today this startup is working in states like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Maharashtra. This company, which started with the business-to-business (B-to-B) model, has started work on the business-to-customer (B-to-C) model with the manufacturing unit from 31 July 2023.

Multi million business with 10% profit margin

Pulkit told that the company started from innovative idea is doing multi million business with profit margin of 10% every year. Converting Two Machines into One The team at Pulkit believes in innovation. Told that while doing B.Tech in the year 2018, he laid the foundation of the startup company ‘Automaton Robotics and Automation Prl’.

This is how the idea of ​​hybrid machine came

This company is manufacturing hybrid machines. Where 3-D printing machine and CNC machine have been given the form of a machine. The idea of ​​hybrid machine came during the research project of the college. In this, Prof. Kailashpati Dutta of the same department of CIT Tatisilve had cooperated. Also helped in getting government funds to complete the project.

The aim was to reduce the cost of 4.5 lakhs

The aim of the research was to reduce the cost of two separate machines, which was around Rs 4.5 lakh. It was successful and a Hybrid Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine was prepared, which costs only two lakh rupees. Along with this, the company is now also providing prototype service for machine development and research of others.

