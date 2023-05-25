Ranchi’s rising playback singer Swati Prasad’s new song Ranchi Ke Chhore will be released this day, poster surfaced

Ranchi Ke Chhore Song: Daughter of Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi Swati Prasad (Swati Prasad) remains very active on social media. Swati is often in headlines for her vlogs. At this time he is in discussion about his new song Ranchi Ke Chhore. Its release date has come to the fore. Please tell that Swati gained popularity by singing the title song of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

swati prasad new song ranchi ke chhore

Ranchi’s emerging playback singer Swati Prasad’s new song Ranchi Ke Chhore is releasing on 1st June. The poster of the song has come out, in which she is looking cool. The song will be released on his YouTube channel Swati Prasad Official. Different places of Ranchi, food, culture, tradition, Jharkhand musical instruments have been used in the song. Only a few days are left for the release of the song. Let us tell you that apart from lending his voice to the title track of TV’s popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, he also won the runner-up crown in IGT.

Know these things about Swati

Swati was fond of music since childhood. He learned music from Prayag Sangeet Samiti Allahabad since the age of six. While living in Ranchi, she used to do small shows. Ranchi has also been an artist of Doordarshan. He had decided since childhood that he had to become a play bag singer. Reaching Bollywood was a dream since childhood, which Swati has fulfilled with her hard work and dedication. For this, Swati even left her job. After doing the job, he decided the journey of Bollywood himself. After that the city of Mumbai emerged and then the caravan went on forming. She has also been Jharkhand Ideal. Sangeet Sartaj has also been awarded in Inter School Competition.

