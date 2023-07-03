Ranchi’s youth in the grip of drug dealers, children studying in schools and colleges are being targeted

Drug trade is increasing rapidly in the capital. Drug peddlers are targeting the new age children studying in the schools and colleges of the capital. Drugs like ganja, brown sugar and heroin are being sold among school students and youth. Apart from male smugglers, women are also involved in this business. Smugglers are taking even female models in this business to woo the youth. Although, the police have caught many people selling drugs on a small scale in Pudiya, but till now not a single big smuggler has been caught in the clutches of the police.

Here, the drugs being sold in the capital have started killing the youth. Recently, a young man had died due to heart attack due to consumption of drugs in Doranda police station area. On the other hand, Chutiya’s polytechnic student left his home at Tatisilway after telling his mother that he would return home after classes, but he took an overdose of brown sugar in Khelgaon police station area along with his friends.

His companions fled leaving him half-dead. A friend informed his father. The father reached the spot and took the son to the hospital. But, by then that young man had died. Till now no concrete action has been taken against the drug peddlers. Recently, MP Sanjay Seth had also asked to take concrete action against drug peddlers around the schools, but this could not happen.

Place of drug business:

Drug business in the capital is more or less in all police station areas, but this business is more active in Lower Bazar, Argora, Pundag, Namkum, Pandra and Sukhdevnagar police station areas. Drug trade was going on for many days in a building located in Kantatoli of Lower Bazar police station area. The youth used to go there comfortably and leave with brown sugar after paying money.

The local people informed the police about this. The police also engaged the informer and that building was monitored. After the information was confirmed, the police raided and nabbed a woman and a male smuggler with a bag of brown sugar. Apart from Lower Bazar, in the Sukhdev Nagar police station area, several petty smugglers and a female model were arrested in the past on the charges of being involved in the drug business.