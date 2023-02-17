RANEPA to train 6,000 civil servants for new regions of Russia

About 6 thousand officials who will work in the new regions of Russia will be trained at the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation. A special training program has been launched for them, the acting director said in an interview with Izvestia. Rector of the RANEPA Alexei Komissarov.

“The President instructed us to develop and launch a program to train managers of our new regions, this year we plan to train 6,000 people from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Kherson region and Zaporozhye,” he said.

According to him, among these officials there are those who previously worked in various government agencies in other regions of our country, and those who “generally know little about how the system of government in Russia works.”

The course participants will learn how the system of state power in Russia is structured, study the Constitution, legislative and budgetary processes. The program includes both a general course for all students, and separate areas for those involved in social policy, construction, healthcare, energy and other industries.

“And there is also the task of building a maximum of horizontal connections so that our colleagues can communicate with each other, exchange information and experience. This will make it possible to launch as quickly as possible all the processes that need to be established in these regions,” Komissarov said.

He did not rule out the possibility of opening a branch of the academy in new territories, noting that this is an issue “which is now being discussed.”

Read more in an exclusive interview with Izvestia:

“In a year we will train 6 thousand managers for new regions”

