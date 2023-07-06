Ranveer Singh: Ranveer Singh is the owner of property worth crores, charges so much for a film

Ranveer Singh Birthday: Bollywood’s powerful actor Ranveer Singh is in headlines these days for his film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. The actor is celebrating his birthday today. Ranveer made his Bollywood debut in the year 2010 with the film ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’. After that the actor worked in many great movies. Although for some time his films are not doing well at the box office. But still his craze for the fans did not subside. Let us tell you his net worth.

Upcoming movies of Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is one of the versatile actors of the industry. He has many such projects, which will once again make him the king of the box office. There are reports that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will work again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Baiju Bawra. However, the makers have not issued any official statement on this. Apart from this, the actor will also have ‘Shaktimaan’, the Hindi remake of the film Anniyan.

If media reports are to be believed, the estimated net worth of Ranveer Singh is $44 million which is roughly equivalent to Rs 334 crore. Some time ago, Ranveer along with his wife and actress Deepika Padukone bought a 5BHK house in Mumbai, which costs Rs 22 crores. Ranveer Singh owns Mercedes Maybach worth Rs 1.8 crore, Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 3 crore, Aston Martin Rapide worth Rs 3.2 crore and other cars.

Talking about his fees in films, Ranveer Singh charges around Rs 20 crore for a film. On the other hand, if reports are to be believed, the actor has taken a whopping fee of Rs 25 crore for the film Rocky and Rani’s love story. Whereas, Alia Bhatt has charged Rs 10 crore for this. The film is all set to release in theaters on July 28.

