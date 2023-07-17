Rapid rail station slab fell in Meerut, there was hue and cry, 8 laborers injured, condition of three critical

Meerut : A major accident took place on Monday while making a slab for the rapid rail in Meerut. Here the slab structure of RapidX collapsed and while pouring concrete, suddenly the slab fell heavily. Due to its grip, 8 laborers were injured, out of which the condition of three is said to be serious. He has been admitted to the hospital. DM and SSP reached the spot as soon as the information about the incident was received. The incident took place near Shoprix Mall. The incident created a stir in the surrounding. This is the second major accident to happen in the city during 2 days.

Actually, the work of rapid rail is going on very fast. The work of tying the iron structure to cast the slab was going on here. The bars were being transported to the laborers present above through a crane. The iron structure got entangled while the rebar was being taken up. The slab between the two pillars fell because of this. There was a stir on the spot as soon as the slab fell.

At that time 8 laborers were working on the slab. They also fell down with the slab. The slab was being tied at a height of about 35 feet. In such a situation, due to the fall of the laborers from such a height, their condition worsened. The information about the matter was immediately given to the police. Rescue operation started. After waiting for about half an hour, the ambulance reached the spot.

He has been taken out of the slab and taken to KMC Hospital. The laborers are still undergoing treatment. After this, the officials took information about the injured in the hospital. On the other hand, the laborer Sonu told that suddenly the whole slab fell down after getting overwhelmed. It was a matter of gratitude that no one was pressed under the frame. Had it come under the frame, a big accident would have happened.

Commuters could also come in the grip

No vehicle was stopped just in front of Shoprix Mall Chowki where this slab was being put up, thankfully no one was going down at the time when the slab fell, no one was passing by. Had he stayed, he too would have been hit. Two youths from Ghaziabad told that they had left here just a few seconds ago, they narrowly escaped. The incident created a stir in the surrounding.

It was told that it took more than half an hour to take the injured to the hospital. It was told that the ambulance did not come on the spot, no one was going to take them in their private vehicle. After this, the officials somehow took him to the hospital.

Response given by NCRTC

This temporary support structure fell inside the safety barricaded area. No one was hurt outside the safety barricade area. The work of removing the fallen temporary support structure and material has been started. Both the route from Delhi to Meerut and Meerut to Delhi is open and normal traffic is running. A committee of three officers has been formed to investigate the incident.

Two people died after the lift of an under-construction marriage hall in Lucknow fell.

At the same time, two people died tragically and one was seriously injured due to the fall of the lift of the marriage hall under construction in Lucknow. Due to the fall of the lift, there was a stir in the surrounding area. A huge crowd of people gathered on the spot. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot, took the bodies of the dead and sent them for postmortem and got the person injured in the accident admitted to the hospital for treatment. The injured youth is battling for life and death in the hospital due to the fall of the lift of the marriage hall under construction.

Tragic accident happened here

There was a stir in Sector 6 of PGI police station area of ​​Lucknow when the lift of the marriage hall under construction here suddenly fell down. According to the information received, at the time when this accident took place, the contractor Yogesh and laborer Bharatlal died on the spot in the marriage hall under construction. On the other hand, another laborer Pappu was seriously injured in this accident. When the condition became critical, the injured laborer was admitted to the hospital.

