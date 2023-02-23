Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s killer sentenced to 60 years in prison

A court in Los Angeles has sentenced the murderer of rapper Nipsey Hussle to 60 years in prison. Eric R. Holder Jr., 32, was convicted of first-degree murder, reports Reuters February 23.

The murder took place in April 2019 near a clothing store owned by a pop artist. The men accidentally collided on the street and dispersed after a short conversation, but after 10 minutes Holder returned and shot the rapper about 10 times. During the shooting, two more passers-by were injured, and Hussle received injuries incompatible with life.

In defense of the accused, facts were given about his mental illness, as well as the fact that the murder was not planned in advance, Holder acted in a state of anger after the musician told him about rumors that he was allegedly collaborating with the police.

Hussle received two posthumous Grammy Awards in 2020, including one for “Racks in the Middle,” released weeks before his death featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy.

Last November, American rapper Jonathan Porter, known as Blueface, was reportedly arrested for attempted murder and sent to the Clark County, Nevada Detention Center. In addition, the musician was charged with the use of deadly weapons and firing a pistol.