Rapper Rich presented a video for the song “Field”

Russian rapper Rich (creative pseudonym of musician Richard Semashkov) presented a video clip for the song “Field”, dedicated to those who remained to live in Russia. The video was published on February 20 on the YouTube service and on the VKontakte social network.

The hero of the song, somewhere near a St. Petersburg shop, surrounded by friends, releases those who “packed their suitcase.” Those who remain will get everything: land, a holiday and a lot of clean air.

“There, someone runs with a grenade to the tank, and someone jumps into the fountain on holidays,” the musician addresses the audience.

Earlier in February, Rich presented a new song “Prayer” dedicated to Donetsk. According to him, the confession song was written after a trip to Donetsk and Mariupol in August 2022.

In the same month, in an interview with Izvestia, he spoke about his upcoming concerts in Moscow and St. Petersburg, and also explained why he prefers club performances to stadium ones.

The artist’s concerts will be held on March 4 at the Moscow club Aglomerat and on March 5 at the St. Petersburg “Cosmonaut”.