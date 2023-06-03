Rare statue of Hanuman ji found from the pond of this village, idols of Lord Vishnu and Ganesha have also appeared before

Went: A miraculous incident is coming to the fore from Amarpur village of Gaya district. Where a precious black statue has been found from the pond during fishing. The case pertains to Amarpur village of Mau Panchayat. An idol made of black stone of Hanuman ji was found while fishing in the pond on Saturday morning. The height of this statue found from Talab is about two and a half feet. When the people around the village got the information about getting the statue, the crowd started gathering. The idol of Hanuman ji found from the pond has been kept in an under-construction temple near the village.

Many statues have already come out

After this miraculous incident, a wave of faith has run among the people of the village. Worship has also started at the place where the idol that appeared from the pond has been kept. Rural and social worker Raju Sharma told that many rare idols have come out from this pond till now. Three years ago the idol of Lord Vishnu and one year ago Lord Ganesha was found from this pond. Raju Sharma and many villagers are getting a temple constructed in the village itself with public cooperation and installing all the idols in the same under-construction temple.

The demand of the villagers is that the Archaeological Department should excavate this pond.

The people of the village tell that many layers of history can be revealed by digging the pond of Amarpur. The Archaeological Department should conduct intensive excavation of this pond, so that many other information and rare statues can come to the fore. The area of ​​Tikari has been an excellent place for sculpture. He also told that Kespa village is located at a distance of three kilometers from Amarpur, where Maa Tara Devi Temple is the great center of public faith. Many rare idols have also been found in this village. Three years ago the idol of Lord Shri Vishnu appeared before this pond and then two years later the idol of Lord Ganesha was also found.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2oPaWOqjks) hindi