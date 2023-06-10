Rare statue of Lord Harihar found from pond in Nawada, Bihar, likely to be from 9th-10th century

A very rare idol of Lord Harihar has been found in the excavation of a pond in Samay village of Sadar block of Nawada district of Bihar. Many such important statues and artefacts have often been found during excavations in Samay village since the past. After drying up of the pond due to the heat, the idol of God has appeared in the eyes of the local people. After seeing the idol among the people, it was taken out from the pond and then the local people cleaned it and kept it with them.

Rare idol of 10th century

Narada: Shiv Kumar Mishra, president of the museum, told about this statue that it is a rare statue of 9th-10th century. This type of statue has an important contribution in knowing Indian history. We need to preserve our sculpture and other artefacts. Appealing to the people, he demanded to keep it safe in the museum. He said that after getting this type of heritage, it should be preserved in the museum, so that the future generations can take pride in their glorious past. These types of idols have an important role in research and to know the history.

Rare statue of Hanuman ji was found in Gaya

On the other hand, earlier in the past, while fishing in Amarpur village of Gaya district of the state, a statue of a rare and precious black raga was found from the pond. Here in the morning when the people of the village went fishing, they saw a black stone statue of Hanuman ji in the pond. The height of this statue found from the pond is about two and a half feet. The people of the village tell that many layers of history can be revealed by digging the pond of Amarpur. The Archaeological Department should conduct intensive excavation of this pond, so that many other information and rare statues can come to the fore.

