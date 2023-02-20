RAS professor explains what Biden’s visit to Kyiv means – News

February 20, 2023, 13:45 – BLiTZ – News

The visit of US President Joe Biden to Kyiv means that the West has become a direct party to the Ukrainian conflict, Alexander Gusev, Doctor of Political Sciences, Professor of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said in an interview with RIA Novosti. The expert is sure that Russia should respond to this step.

Gusev did not rule out that Western countries would soon start sending fighter jets to the Kyiv regime.

“Of course, this is a significant event when the president of a great power, to be fair, flies to Ukraine, a country that today is not a subject of international law… This means that the confrontation will continue, the collective West, led by the United States, will supply heavy types of weapons, including tanks and, most likely, aircraft,” the professor pointed out.

Today’s visit of the American leader proves that the collective West is another side of the conflict unfolding today in Ukraine. He stressed that Russia “is not at war with the Ukrainian people,” and the Kiev authorities have become the true embodiment of the tool of the collective West. Otherwise, Biden would not have wasted time on such flights, negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, etc.

“In fact, the collective West has become a party to the conflict, and we must respond to this,” the expert is sure.

The public news service reported that Biden arrived in the Ukrainian capital on February 20. He announced that Kyiv could expect another $500 million military aid package from Washington.