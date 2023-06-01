Rashid Khan ruled out of first two ODIs against Sri Lanka

New Delhi, June 1 (Hindustan Times). Star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan will miss the first two matches of the three-ODI series against Sri Lanka due to a lower back injury.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed that Rashid Khan will miss the first two ODIs of the series against Sri Lanka, although he is expected to return for the third and final match.

“Rashid will remain under full medical supervision and is expected to return for the final ODI on June 7,” said the team physio.

The three-match series will begin on June 2 and all matches will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

Rashid was part of the Gujarat Titans squad in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), where his team lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 5 wickets in the final. Rashid was the joint second highest wicket-taker (27) in the tournament.

Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead Afghanistan in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. In Rashid’s absence, the onus of spin bowling will be on Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmed and Mohammad Nabi.

A week after the Sri Lanka series, Afghanistan will travel to Bangladesh for an all-format tour, starting with a one-off Test in Chattogram on 14 June.

The ODI series will be crucial for Sri Lanka as they prepare for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka have announced a strong 15-man squad for the Afghanistan series with Dimuth Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera and Sadeera Samarawickrama all returning to the ODI setup after a long gap.

Former World Cup champions Sri Lanka have been placed in Group B of the qualifiers alongside Ireland, Scotland, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, with their campaign opening against the UAE on June 19.