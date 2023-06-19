Rath Yatra festival: Lord Jagannath will leave for Patna tour today, will reach among the devotees after coming out of the temple

Grand Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will be taken out today by ISKCON Temple and Gaudiya Math

It is believed that all the sufferings of the devotee end just by seeing this Rath Yatra.

The one who pulls this chariot gets merit equal to 100 sacrifices.

Jagannath Rath Yatra started 23 years ago in Patna, the chariot was brought from Mumbai

The chariot was prepared in Rs 05 lakh, works on hydraulic system

Lord Jagannath will ride on a chariot equipped with 40 feet high hydraulic system

Devotees of the capital will pull the chariot with the help of 25 meter long silk rope

God’s chariot is ready, will visit the city today

People of Patna will have darshan of Lord Jagannath today. Grand processions of Jagannath Rath Yatra will be taken out from ISKCON Temple (Buddha Marg) and Gaudiya Math (Mithapur). The idols of Lord Jagannath, sister Subhadra and brother Balabhadra will be enshrined in a chariot equipped with a hydraulic system prepared at a cost of about five lakhs. Two chariots will be included in the Rath Yatra. Lord Jagannath, brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra will sit on the chariot equipped with hydraulic system, which will be about 40 feet, while the smaller chariot will be used for distribution of prasad. For this, the organizing committee and temple committees have completed all the preparations. After the worship, there will be grand decoration of the deity and fifty-six bhog will be offered.

The chariot was brought from Mumbai for the first time

When the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra started in Patna 23 years ago, the chariot was prepared and ordered from Mumbai. At that time, the cost of preparing the chariot was more than five lakh rupees. This chariot is fully equipped with hydraulic system. Its specialty is that the dome built in the chariot can be raised or lowered up to 50 feet. It has also been prepared from the point of view of security, so that if there is any obstacle during the city tour, the dome built in the chariot can be easily raised or lowered. Basically, it is used during Rath Yatra to protect it from electric wire in view of safety on the way up and down. For this, three oxygen cylinders are fitted in the chariot. The wheel in this chariot is about five feet.

It was started in the year 2000

Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra was started for the first time in the year 2000 by the ISKCON temple in Patna. In the initial phase, the number of devotees was in hundreds, but gradually their number has reached in thousands. Earlier only local devotees used to participate in the Rath Yatra here, but now its extent has reached to the country and the world. This is the reason that there is competition among the devotees to pull Lord Jagannath’s chariot.

Rock band will join for the first time

For the first time during the rath yatra coming from ISKCON temple ten devotees from Ukraine, Russia and London will show their devotion through their rock bank. Along with this, special Kirtan Mandali will participate for Bhajan Kirtan. Before the Rath Yatra, the work of decorating the chariot with flowers of different species continued till late night.

The chariot will leave at three in the afternoon

On Tuesday, the grand Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will start from ISKCON Temple (Buddha Marg) and pass through Taramandal, Income Tax Golambar, High Court, Bihar Museum, Patna Women’s College, Income Tax Golambar, then Tara Mandal and end at ISKCON Temple at around 7 pm. On the route of Rath Yatra, Prasad will also be distributed along with Maha Aarti and flower showers along with Toran Dwar at various places.

Corporation will rain water

In view of the scorching heat during the Rath Yatra, Patna Municipal Corporation will rain water with smog guns. Along with this, sweepers will be stationed in front of the chariot. While seven magistrates will be deployed on behalf of the administration for security. A large number of police forces will also be deployed during the Rath Yatra. Governor, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers, local MPs and MLAs will also participate in the Rath Yatra.

ISKCON Patna: Devotees coming from Russia-Ukraine for Jagannath Rath Yatra, God’s chariot will be 40 feet high

Devotees will perform Mahaarti and there will be flower showers

During the Rath Yatra, devotees will welcome Shri Bhagwan by showering flowers and performing aarti at various places. Maha Aarti has been organized along the entire route. The color of the chariot will be yellow and red like the chariot coming out of Jagannathpuri.

lord jagannath lord of the world

Lord Jagannath is the inseparable form of Lord Krishna and this journey of his is wonderful. This Rath Yatra is a symbol of unity and happiness and peace. It is the great grace of God that he himself comes out every year to give darshan for the welfare of the living beings. Lord Jagannath is the master of the world. Sakshat is Shri Krishna himself, giving darshan to the general public, he himself comes out of the temple to protect the religion and see the renaissance of Sanatan Dharma, so that the spiritual faith of the people becomes stronger. This is a great confluence. – Krishna Kripa Das, President, ISKCON Patna