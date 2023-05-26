Ration Card: Call this number, ration card will be made sitting at home, know the process

Ration Card : If you are thinking of getting a ration card made and you are a resident of Chhattisgarh, then the following news is of use to you. Yes… It has become easy to make ration card in the state, whose information has been given by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel himself. You are now able to make ration card sitting at home. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel himself has shared this information with the people by tweeting. To get a ration card, you need to dial the toll free number 14545. It has been decided to include the facility of making ration cards in the Mitan scheme.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that civic amenities are being continuously increased in the state. The state government is working to provide every relief to the people. Under the Mitan scheme, people are being given the benefits of government schemes sitting at home. The Government of Chhattisgarh is continuously increasing the work by taking care of the facilities of the people. CM Baghel said that he is happy to inform all of you that now we have decided to include ration card also in Mitan scheme. Call 14545 sitting at home and call Mitan… Your ration card will be made sitting at home..

‘Chief Minister Mitan Scheme’

Let us tell you that under the direction of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and by the Urban Administration Development Department, the home delivery service ‘Mukhyamantri Mitan Yojana’ was started from May 01, 2022 in all 14 municipal corporations of Chhattisgarh to get government documents made. The people of the state are getting the benefit of this scheme. Among the services received under the Mitan scheme, now the people of the state will also get ration cards sitting at home. Till now facilities like birth certificate, correction in birth certificate, death certificate, correction in death certificate, domicile certificate, marriage registration and certificate, income certificate were available to the people under this scheme.

Know what is the process

Call the toll free number 14545 for the service of applicant Mitan.

After this the appointment will be booked.

– After booking an appointment, an SMS is sent to the applicant with the booking details.

After this, Mitan reaches the applicant’s house on the fixed time and date and receives the necessary documents.

After reaching home, Mitan verifies the documents through tablet and uploads them on the portal.

✅ Another new chapter added… I am happy to inform all of you that now we have decided to include ration card also in Mitan Yojana. Now to get ration card made from home, call 14545 and call Mitan at home. Your ration card will be made just by sitting at home.

After this the verified documents are sent online to the concerned departments who issue the certificate after reviewing the documents related to the applicant.

After the certificate is issued, the certificate is delivered to the applicant’s house by the Mitan agent.