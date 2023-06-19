Ravi Sinha of Bihar became RAW Chief, famous as Operation Man in the world of spies

Senior IPS officer Ravi Sinha was on Monday appointed the new chief of India’s intelligence agency RAW. Ravi Sinha, a resident of Bhojpur in Bihar, studied at St. Stephen’s College in Delhi and passed the UPSC exam in 1988. He started his service as an officer of Madhya Pradesh under UPSC, he got the Chhattisgarh cadre when the state was formed in 2000.

‘Second in Command’ in RAW

Sinha is currently working as Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat. 59-year-old Ravi Sinha, popularly known as Operation Man, has been associated with this prestigious intelligence agency for a long time. He is currently ‘second in command’ in RAW. Prior to his promotion, he was heading the operational division of RAW. He is credited for adopting modern technology in gathering information and information. He has a special recognition in all detective community for his professional ability. He has worked in many fields. It is believed that he will enter the field with a wealth of experience and knowledge in his new role.

He worked at different points in time

Ravi Sinha is known to have a good grasp of developments in the neighborhood apart from Jammu and Kashmir, Northeast and Left Wing Extremist regions where he has worked at different points over time. This enables them to integrate the technological and human intelligence dimensions together to address the challenges of our times.

specialist in neighboring countries

Sinha, who is considered an expert on the affairs of neighboring countries, has been appointed at a time when Pakistan is passing through a period of political and economic turmoil. Efforts are being made to fuel Sikh extremism from some countries and efforts are being made to promote violence in the Northeast. Sinha has previously worked in several states other than Jammu and Kashmir, Northeast.

Originally a resident of Bhojpur, a student of St. Stephen’s

IPS Ravi Sinha is a native of Maula Bagh of Arrah. Father of Chhattisgarh cadre IPS officer Ravi Sinha Late. Bipin Prasad Sinha was a professor. After retiring from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, he used to live with his wife in their ancestral house located in Pattharwali Gali of Maula Bagh (MP Bagh) in Arrah. During this, Ravi Sinha also used to visit Arrah frequently. Ravi Sinha’s cousin Deepak Sinha lives here. Deepak Sinha, a lawyer by profession, says that Ravi Sinha’s schooling was done from Dhanbad’s Dinovali School. After this, after doing inter from St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi, he did BA from St. Columbus College, Hazaribagh. After this Ravi Sinha went to Delhi and did MA from St. Stephen’s College there.

RAW reports directly to the Prime Minister

RAW is responsible for gathering foreign intelligence. If the developments of any country can have an impact on India, then RAW keeps an eye on it. RAW also executes intelligence operations for the national interest. RAW came into existence in the Indira Gandhi government.

