Ravichandran Ashwin plays with the mind of the batsmen: Anil Kumble

New Delhi, 18 July (Hindustan Times). Ravichandran Ashwin (12-131) took his 8th 10-wicket haul in the first Test against the West Indies in Dominica, becoming the joint-most Indian 10-wicket haul with Anil Kumble.

He is the second player after Kumble to take the most number of 5-wicket hauls in Tests. Kumble has taken 5 wickets in Tests 35 times, while Ashwin has done this feat 34 times. India’s highest wicket-taker in Tests, Anil Kumble praised Ashwin, saying that he plays with the mind of the batsmen.

Kumble said, “It is not just about the skills you have. It is also the ability to transfer pressure on the batsman which you can see in every batsman who faces R Ashwin, you can see it in his body language. Ashwin made excellent use of the crease, especially the way he dismissed opener Tegnarayan Chanderpaul.

He said, “He bowled wide out of the crease coming to the left-handed batsman. Once the left-hander thought the balls would come in, Ashwin bowled a beautiful delivery to Chanderpaul which took off and took off-stump. Also praised the ability to bowl accordingly.