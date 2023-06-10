Ravindra Jadeja becomes India’s most successful left-arm spinner, leaving behind Bishan Singh Bedi

London, 10 June (Hindustan). Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has become the country’s most successful left-arm spinner in the history of Test cricket. In this case, he has left behind former spinner Bishan Singh Bedi.

Jadeja achieved the feat during the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval on Friday. In Australia’s second innings, Jadeja first took the wickets of Steve Smith (34) and Travis Head (18). He ended the day with figures of 2/25 from nine overs.

Jadeja now has 267 wickets in 65 Tests, at an average of 24.25 and an economy rate of 2.44, while Bishan Singh Bedi has 266 wickets in 67 matches. Overall, Jadeja is the fourth most successful left-arm spinner. He is behind Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath (433 in 93 matches), Daniel Vettori (362 in 113 matches) and England’s Derek Underwood (297 wickets in 86 matches).

Jadeja has scored 183 runs in five matches in the year 2023, at an average of 30.50. He has scored one half-century with a best score of 70. He has also taken 25 wickets at an average of 19.84. His best bowling figures in an innings this year are 7/42.

In international cricket in 2023, Jadeja has scored 262 runs in eight matches in nine innings at an average of 32.75, with one fifty. He has taken 27 wickets in eight matches at an average of 21.33.

Talking about the match, Australia has scored 123 runs for 4 wickets at the end of the third day’s play. Cameron Green (7*) and Marnus Labuschagne (41*) are unbeaten. Australia’s total lead has increased to 296 runs. In the match, Australia scored 469 runs in their first innings, in response to which the Indian team scored 296 runs in their first innings.