Ravindra Jadeja completes 150 wickets in IPL

Chennai, 24 May (Hindustan Times). Chennai Super Kings star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja completed 150 wickets in his IPL career. He achieved this feat in the first qualifier match played against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday night.

Jadeja’s excellent bowling was seen in this important match. He gave just 18 runs in his four overs and took two big wickets. Jadeja made Dasun Shanaka of Gujarat Titans his first victim. Sent Shanaka to the pavilion on the score of 17 runs. With the wicket of Shanaka, Jadeja completed 150 wickets in his IPL career. Jadeja then took the wicket of David Miller (4). In this way, in this match, he took 2 important wickets for 18 runs in 4 overs. Before the match, Jadeja had 149 wickets in the IPL. Now he has 151 wickets in IPL.

Ravindra Jadeja has made another record in his name. He has also become the first player to take 150 wickets and score more than 2500 runs in IPL. Jadeja has 2677 runs and 151 wickets in 225 IPL matches. In this season of IPL, Jadeja has so far taken 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 20.68, while scoring 175 runs with the bat.

It is noteworthy that in the first qualifier match, the Chennai team batting first scored 172 runs for seven wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. For Chennai, opener Rituraj Gaikwad played an excellent inning of 60 runs in 44 balls. In response, the Gujarat team, chasing the target of 173 runs, got all out for 157 runs in 20 overs. Gujarat lost the match by 15 runs.

With this, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings reached the final of the IPL for a record 10th time. Even after this defeat from Chennai, Gujarat will get a chance to go to the final. Whichever team wins the Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Supergiants, Gujarat will play in Qualifier 2. The final match of IPL will be played in Ahmedabad on 28 May.